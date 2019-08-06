(Black Press Media)

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Police are investigating after a road flagger narrowly escaped an abduction attempt in northeastern B.C. on Saturday.

According to Fort St. John RCMP, the woman was working on Hwy. 29 near Szoo Rd, approximately 27 kilometres southwest of Charlie Lake at around 9 a.m.

RCMP said a van stopped near the flagger, who was working alone, and a Caucasian man opened the vehicle’s rear doors and tried to pull the woman inside.

The woman struggled with the man until he gave up, got in the van and drove off towards Hudson’s Hope. The flagger did not recognize the man.

RCMP in Fort St. John are working with Mounties in Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Grande Prairie, Alta., to find the suspect.

Police describe the van as dark blue with sliver stripes, chrome on the front grille and barn-style rear doors.

The man is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-nine and having no accent.

“We’re asking for anyone who was in the Charlie Lake area to try to remember if they saw a vehicle matching this description to call the RCMP,” said Sgt. Joelle LaChance. “Your dash cam footage may be able to help us identify the suspect in this crime.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8140.

