Flames force occupants to jump out windows in Victoria area fire

Fire spread to 6 vehicles, neighbouring home, surrounding bushes

Flames forced occupants inside a Greater Victoria home to jump out windows during a Monday afternoon fire.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sept. 18, West Shore firefighters were called out for a report of a house fire on Cooper Road in the Songhees Nation.

All of the occupants were out of the home when fire crews arrived, but View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said they were forced to jump out windows. The three people displaced by the fire are receiving aid from West Shore Emergency Support Services.

No one was injured.

Upon arrival, firefighters from View Royal, Colwood and Langford found one home engulfed in flames with one vehicle in the driveway also on fire. A neighbouring home was also catching but crews were able to control that spread when they arrived on scene.

Additional resources were called in from Esquimalt.

Crews were also battling strong winds, which pushed the flames into the home’s backyard, where five vehicles caught fire along with brush behind the home.

In total, 23 firefighters battled the blaze from the four departments with B.C. Ambulance Service and West Shore RCMP also on scene.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause.

