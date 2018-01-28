Former CFL pro Tommy Europe among Victoria Health Show highlights Sunday

Day 2 of this healthy living extravnganza winds up at 5 p.m. at Pearkes Recreation Centre

Visitors to the Victoria Health Show on right now at Pearkes Recreation Centre in Saanich are getting a taste, sometimes literally, of ways of creating a healthier lifestyle now and in the future.

With vendors offering a range of edible products and supplements, as well as fitness, relaxation and other new and unique examples of how to better take of ourselves.

Tommy Europe, who patrolled the defensive backfield for three Canadian Football League teams over 11 years and now works as an actor, stunt man and professional trainer, brought his thoughts to the show on creating resolutions that stick.

And the folks at NexGen Hearing offered a convincing talk about the value in not only getting one’s hearing checked, but how the addition of appropriately fitted hearing aids can greatly enhance a person’s life and relationships.

The show runs today until 5 p.m. at Pearkes, behind Tillicum Mall at Tillicum and West Burnside roads. Visit thehealthshows.com for more details.

editor@vicnews.com

