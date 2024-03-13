Former City of Nanaimo exec has accounting credentials revoked in Alberta

CPA Alberta revokes Victor Mema’s chartered professional accountant designation

A former City of Nanaimo chief financial officer’s ability to operate as a chartered professional accountant in Alberta has been revoked.

In a press release, the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta announced cancellation of Victor Mema’s registration based on a disciplinary tribunal decision. It was due in part to accusations against him while working for the City of Nanaimo in 2016 and 2017.

The professional organization said the Mema didn’t “act with integrity and due care,” which constituted “unprofessional conduct.”

Mema was the subject of a hearing based on accusations against him from the City of Nanaimo and the District of Sechelt. While in Nanaimo, he was accused of using a city credit card to amass more than $14,000 of “unauthorized personal expenses,” which were not promptly repaid upon the city’s request, according to the press release.

He was also accused of using a District of Sechelt credit card for over $7,500 of unauthorized personal expenses while employed at the district and did not submit proper documentation for expenditures during parts of 2014 and 2015. As with Nanaimo, money owing was not repaid in a timely manner, the press release stated.

CPA Alberta also contends that Mema broke rules when he didn’t promptly respond when contacted by one of its investigators.

In addition to losing his Alberta designation, Mema has been fined $30,000 and ordered to pay 35 per cent of complaint review costs and complaint investigation costs, as well as 35 per cent of costs related to the hearing, said the press release.

Mema had previously argued CPA Alberta didn’t have the jurisdiction to hold the hearing, as the accusations came from B.C., but a three-judge panel denied that argument in 2022. The hearing was subsequently held in 2023.

In August, Mema was awarded $650,000 by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in a racial discrimination claim against the City of Nanaimo related to his dismissal. Subsequently, the city said it planned to appeal the tribunal’s decision.

