Former Conservative Party of BC president victim of fatal Lower Mainland crash

Darryl Seres died in a crash along the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge on Friday, Jan. 5

A former Conservative Party of BC president was the victim in a fatal car crash in Maple Ridge on Friday, Jan. 5.

Darryl Seres lost his life after the crash on the Haney Bypass by 227 Street involving a white Pontiac Sunfire and a grey Honda Civic.

The Conservative Party of BC posted a statement identifying Seres on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and sudden loss of former Conservative Party of British Columbia President — a mentor, volunteer and friend — Darryl Seres,” read the letter signed by the party’s executive directors Angelo Isidorou and Connor Gibson.

The statement explained that Seres was a Conservative candidate for the Boundary-Similkameen riding in Osoyoos, and described him as one of their most significant party presidents, “committed volunteer – and a warm, generous friend to all.”

They said he was on his way to a riding association meeting when the crash happened.

“Since learning of Darryl’s passing, our entire Conservative Party of British Columbia family has been in mourning,” read the statement.

“Darryl was among the first to welcome me into the Conservative Party of British Columbia. His positivity was infectious, and he saw the very best in people — Darryl truly believed in British Columbians’ potential and his passion for our politics was unmatched. He was a wonderful man and he will be dearly missed,” said Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad in the statement.

Tributes were also pouring in for Seres online. One by Ryan Warawa, another past party president and son of former Langley MP Mark Warawa, said the news of Seres’ passing was heartbreaking. Especially for his mother Lynn and brother Warren, as the family just lost their patriarch, Bill, on Dec.14.

Warawa said he first met Seres in 2004, while Seres was attending Trinity Western University and volunteering on Warawa’s father’s first run for federal office.

“Darryl’s commitment to conservatism goes back two decades and was rock solid,” said Warawa.

Darryl, he noted, joined the party in 2018.

In the 2020 provincial election, Seres ran in Boundary-Similkameen riding, which encompasses residents in Penticton-Okanagan Valley, West Kootenay-Boundary and Yale-Lillooet.

“I was looking forward to seeing him elected as MLA this year,” said Warawa about the upcoming Oct. 19 provincial election.

Seres was also on the board of the Desert Valley Hospice Society in Osoyoos.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said initial reports and eyewitness accounts of the crash indicate the Sunfire travelled into an oncoming lane and collided with the Honda Civic.

They said the driver of the Sunfire, a 39-year-old man from Abbotsford, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to hospital, RCMP said, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Conservative Party of BC is planning to memorialize Seres with the creation of the Darryl Seres Award, an annual aware to be presented to the party’s most dedicated volunteers.

“On behalf of the whole Conservative Party of British Columbia team, we extend our deepest condolences to Darryl’s family and loved ones. We hope that Darryl’s passion and positivity can live on in each of us — and in 2024 we’re going to be proud to #DoItForDarryl,” the statement ended.

Police are still seeking witnesses, dash camera footage and/or surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information, are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

Police are also advising any witnesses at this scene, who have been affected in any way, to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services program at 604-467-7650.