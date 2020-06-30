Former Oak Bay police chief to return as deputy

Former Oak Bay Police Chief Mark Fisher on the bike during his last stint with the Oak Bay Police in 2012. (Black Press Media file photo)

The former Oak Bay police chief who served from 2011 until he left in early 2014 will return as deputy chief.

Mark Fisher left to become the RCMP detachment commander in Nanaimo and has worked his way up to his current role as the Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer. He will begin again with the Oak Bay Police Department on Sept. 1.

Fisher replaces Ray Bernoties in the deputy chief role, as Bernoties assumes the chief role that Andy Brinton is retiring from after a 38-year career.

“As deputy chief, Mark brings incomparable knowledge and expertise to Oak Bay,” Brinton said. “We are pleased to have Mark return to serve the community. His familiarity with the community’s values and demonstrated leadership abilities make him a great fit for Oak Bay.”

Thrilled to announce #OakBay PD's new Deputy Chief: Mark Fisher. Look familiar? Mark was our Chief several years ago. He's currently an RCMP Assistant Comm'r (in charge of Saskatchewan). He's a compassionate, respectful & humble person. Welcome home Mark!👍(pic @OakBayNews 2012) pic.twitter.com/NIXA7H95IR — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 26, 2020

As the commanding officer in Saskatchewan, Fisher created a community familiarization program for new members at detachments to increase their knowledge and connection with the community. He was awarded for his efforts with the Order of Merit For Policing by Governor General Julie Payette.

“The [Oak Bay Police Board] is thrilled to have someone with Mark’s experience and vision join the department,” said Police Board chair, Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “We know he will be a great addition to the Oak Bay Police team, who are committed to service excellence, continual improvement, and to meeting or exceeding the highest policing standards.”

