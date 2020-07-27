Nathan Falito was a vibrant, passionate player, says Westshore Rebels coach Shane Beatty. The 22-year-old died after drowning at Shuswap Lake on July 24. (Facebook/Westshore Rebels Football)

Former Westshore Rebel remembered as vibrant, passionate player

Nathan Falito, 22, died in Shuswap Lake on Friday

Canada’s junior football community is mourning a former Westshore Rebels wide receiver who died after drowning at Shuswap Lake on Thursday.

Nathan Falito, 22, played for the West Shore team for two years, helping the Rebels take the 2019 Cullen Cup championship before he graduated from the junior league last year.

Prior to his Vancouver Island career, the Edmonton native played for the Edmonton Huskies for three seasons. Rebels coach Shane Beatty says Falito was a vibrant, passionate and high-energy man, just getting his start in life.

“It’s heartbreaking, Nathan loved the game. He had a passion for putting on that #1 jersey every week he played,” Beatty said.

“He played with a passion and he lived with a passion.”

RELATED: Former Westshore Rebels football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Falito had just signed to play with the University of Calgary Dinos, Beatty said.

“He loved the game of football … at 22 years old – he’s just gone way too soon.

“I pray for his family,” Beatty added. “The Westshore Rebels send our condolences and our thoughts are with his family.”

The Canadian Junior Football League tweeted Saturday that Falito was “an outstanding player and person taken far too soon.”

Falito is the second player Beatty coached who died by drowning this month. On July 6, 24-year-old Kory Nagata was found dead in the Fraser River in Richmond. Nagata was a former member of the Okanagan Sun football team.

RELATED: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Fraser River

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Westshore Rebels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats
Next story
B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Just Posted

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

VIDEO: Transient orcas spotted near Victoria harbour

Five Star Whale Watching caught video on Thursday afternoon

Former Westshore Rebel remembered as vibrant, passionate player

Nathan Falito, 22, died in Shuswap Lake on Friday

Province says 800 homes will help with tight Victoria student housing scene

Housing on track to be in place for students in 2022

Victoria mail carriers had 18 dog incidents in seven months

Canada Post asks public to keep pets contained

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

North Island healthcare advocates demand inquiry into awarding of Campbell River Hospital lab contract

An organization of North Island health care advocates demand an independent investigation… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Most Read