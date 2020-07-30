The annual Greater Victoria Flower Count celebrates the city’s temperate weather and community spirit. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Founder of Victoria’s ‘cheeky’ flower count, dies at 97

This year’s 45th annual flower count, held March 4 to 11, saw a total of 45.9 billion blooms

The Victoria woman who started a light-hearted campaign to count flower blossoms sprouting in British Columbia’s capital when much of Canada remained locked in winter’s grip has died.

Norma Fitzsimmons, whose annual Greater Victoria Flower Count signals the early arrival of spring in Canada’s warmest winter city, died Friday, July 24 after suffering a stroke. She was 97 years old.

This year’s 45th annual flower count, held March 4 to 11, saw a total of 45.9 billion blooms recorded in Greater Victoria.

“I don’t think she meant to get under anybody’s skin,” said granddaughter Sheri Bourrie. “It was just a cheeky way of being, ‘Hey, look at us and look at how fantastic Victoria is.’”

Fitzsimmons, born in August 1922, never left Victoria and stayed in her home overlooking scenic Cadboro Bay until the final two weeks of her life.

Flowers were her lifelong passion and served as her way of helping people and promoting Victoria, known as the City of Gardens, said Bourrie.

“You didn’t ever go to her house and there wasn’t a flower arrangement,” she said. “Even the last time we visited her there was a flower arrangement. Fresh flowers, her orchids, her flower garden outside. It was all about flowers for my grandma.”

Fitzsimmons started her career as a florist, working in flower shops in downtown Victoria before buying her own flower business in 1957, which she sold in the late 1980s, Bourrie said.

RELATED: Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count

Fitzsimmons, known as a tireless community volunteer, would make flowers part of as many local events as she could, said Bourrie.

She would donate and arrange flowers for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter dinners at Victoria’s downtown Our Place shelter for homeless people. She also provided flowers and arrangements for the Greater Victoria Art Gallery, Victoria Symphony and the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

Bourrie said she organized a beach wedding in 2010 for former cross-Canada runner Steve Fonyo after sponsors pulled out of the event following news the cancer survivor’s bride had previous convictions.

“She was always about the underdog,” said Bourrie, adding her grandmother later invited the couple to celebrate their one-year anniversary in her backyard. “She wanted to do what she could to make it a beautiful thing for Steve and his wife.”

Daughter Diane Kuypers said her mother saw herself as an ambassador for Victoria as a colourful, generous and welcoming city, and her message spread nationally and globally.

“It’s a hard act to follow,” said Kuypers. “She was just so kind and her love of life — I think that gave her that longevity that she did have because of her passion for everything.”

Kuypers said she will always remember being in her mother’s kitchen looking out at her country-style garden of daisies, lilies and cherry and magnolia trees, with the ocean in the distance.

“She was very happy right up until the end,” Kuypers said.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said Fitzsimmons made amazing contributions the Victoria area and the flower count has helped the city become a major tourist destination in February and March when other places are cold.

“I think the benefit of the flower count is the story it tells, and I think that’s a lasting legacy that Norma Fitzsimmons has left for our community and I’m very grateful to her for that,” she said.

Helps said Fitzsimmons exemplifies the city’s “secret sauce” of independent entrepreneurship coupled with community service.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Flower Count

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Veteran escapes jail time after Greater Victoria judge rules PTSD led him to child porn
Next story
Saanich police warn of potential bear sighting near Viaduct Avenue

Just Posted

Founder of Victoria’s ‘cheeky’ flower count, dies at 97

This year’s 45th annual flower count, held March 4 to 11, saw a total of 45.9 billion blooms

Saanich police warn of potential bear sighting near Viaduct Avenue

Officer unable to locate the bear in the area

BC Ferries’ COVID-related financial woes compounded by lack of transit bailout funding

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena insists no fare increases on the way

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP faces criticism after driver hits unmarked cruiser

Cpl. Carrie Harding defends handling of the collision

Oak Bay to get back on track with active transportation plan

Staff to review active transportation network

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Pilots report laser interference while en route to Nanaimo and Victoria

Airplane and helicopter pilots report green flashes, green beams coming from Saltair

Most Read