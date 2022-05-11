A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Four hospitalized in Victoria after car crashes into Red Cross building

Traffic was impacted Tuesday after the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Four people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a car crashed into Victoria’s Canadian Red Cross Society building.

Traffic was impacted for several hours as Victoria police closed roads and asked people to avoid the area. The Red Cross building is located at the southeast corner of Quadra Street and Fairfield Road.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. and the area reopened just before 10 p.m.

READ: Nurses rally at legislature in Victoria, call for better working conditions

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
CRD chair blames lack of affordable housing for region’s low fertility rate

Just Posted

A car crashed into Victoria’s Red Cross Society building on May 10, sending four people to hospital. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Four hospitalized in Victoria after car crashes into Red Cross building

Victoria’s Sprott Shaw College is hosting open houses at their Bastion Square campus for medical office and health unit administration programs every Friday this month. (Courtesy of Sprott Shaw College)
Victoria college recruiting for in-demand medical admin programs

Colin Plant, board chair of the Capital Regional District, is calling on the federal and provincial governments to work closely with local government to help improve the supply of affordable housing, which he cites as the largest reason for the region’s low fertility rate. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD chair blames lack of affordable housing for region’s low fertility rate

President Dave Ferguson of the Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame said the museum will have to leave its current home at the Westshore Motorsports Park in September and is currently searching for space to store its artifacts. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Victoria Auto Racing Hall of Fame hoping to preserve artifacts before fall closure