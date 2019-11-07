Christmas is cancelled at the View Royal Pub according to spokesperson

Four Mile House Restaurant in View Royal will be re-opening in January 2020, after a structure fire left significant damage on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The Four Mile Pub plans to re-open by January 2020, according to a spokesperson.

This comes after a fire ravaged through the restaurant on Oct. 22, causing extensive damage.

“We’re disappointed that we couldn’t open in November, but we’re just beginning to clear the areas and starting to repair the place,” said Kyle Porter, spokesperson for the Four Mile Pub.

“[On the day of the fire] most of the time was spent searching for source and punching into walls and ceilings. Some people were saying we might be closed for a year, so we’re just glad we are pushing for sometime in January, but no solid date yet.”

RELATED: Chef recalls ‘attic full of smoke’ during Four Mile restaurant fire Tuesday

Porter said the restaurant owners have begun cancelling their Christmas bookings, which is one of the busiest times of the year for them. He said that was the toughest part, but the team has been dealing with it.

“The most damaging part is that it’s a tipping industry,” Porter added. “We’re doing our best to make sure our staff wages are covered. We’re working with them to get through this, and also when it comes to telling customers who booked their Christmas parties months in advance that we can’t meet their request.”

Fire Chief Paul Hurst told Black Press previously that the situation could have been much worse. He said that if the fire had occurred after hours with no staff present, “it probably would have taken the building out”.

READ MORE: UPDATED: View Royal structure fire leaves Four Mile House Restaurant with ‘extensive damage’

“Really quick work by fire crews initially on scene and with support from [44] firefighters from Esquimalt, Colwood and Langford, they managed to contain the fire quickly.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Porter said they are looking forward to welcoming people back when the new year rolls around.

“We’ve been in the community for 40 years now. We don’t usually shut down for more than one day a year. This is solely out of left field, but we’re so thankful for the concerns from the community on social media. We’re just glad that the restaurant hasn’t been entirely lost.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.