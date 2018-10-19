Four-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Those trying to get off Vancouver Island on Friday Oct. 19 have up to a four-sailing wait ahead of them, according to BC Ferries.
Both cars and oversize vehicles are looking at a four-sailing wait as of 2:30 p.m. The deck space on the 7 p.m. sailing was completely full by mid-afternoon Friday.
In a note to walk-on passengers, BC Ferries website said, “While the information presented on our Current Conditions pages reflects vehicle traffic, it is also a good indicator of overall passenger loads. Customers without vehicles are encouraged to consider this information as they plan their travels with BC Ferries.”
