Free joints, discounts and seminars offered as Victoria cannabis dispensaries get ready for Oct. 17

Cannabis dispensaries across town are getting ready to celebrate marijuana legalization.

With less than a week to go for cannabis legalization, marijuana dispensaries are getting ready to celebrate.

Across town stores are holding sales, seminars and even planning for a group light-up.

If you’re a cannabis enthusiast you may want to write some of these down:

Medijuana product sale

Starting today shops across Greater Victoria are having a 30 per cent sale off of most of their products.

The shop sells dried leaves, tinctures, oils, sprays, body care products, vaporizers, resin and more.

Trees Dispensary cannabis educational seminar

Tonight Trees is offering their second of three free education seminars about marijuana.

“Meet with our industry experts to discuss safe consumption, proper dosing, the physiological effects of cannabis, what to look for when you’re shopping for cannabis products, and to address people’s fears about negative experiences and the stigma surrounding cannabis,” Trees said on their Facebook page.

The Higher Learning seminar is tonight (Oct. 11) at 546 Yates St. the from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m.

To learn more, you can head to the Trees Facebook page.

READ MORE: Victoria cannabis dispensaries to hold massive sales before legalization

Leaf Compassion offers free joints and dabs

Leaf Compassion Victoria, located at 950 Yates Street, as well as in Chemainus, Port Alberni, Courtenay and Salt Spring Island, is offering free joints and dabs to anyone over 19 on Oct. 17.

In a call to celebrate together, people are invited to visit one of their locations from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, extracts and tinctures will be 20 per cent off.

For more information, head to their event page.

