Free weekly ‘parkrun’ pits Victoria runners against the clock

The Clover Point parkrun aims to create a local running community. The free event times runners in a weekly five-kilometre jog or run every Saturday morning. (Unsplash)

If you need some extra motivation to get out your running shoes, the Clover Point parkrun might just be the push you’ve been waiting for.

Part of an international organization that puts on free running events around the world, the Clover Point parkrun is a weekly five-kilometre timed run that pits you against the clock, so the only competition you face is last week’s time.

“It offers an opportunity for all the local community, male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy this beautiful park and get physically active in the bargain,” reads the event description. “We want to encourage people to jog or run together irrespective of their ability – this event is truly open to all and best of all it really is FREE!”

After a one-time registration, runners receive a weekly parkrun newsletter, previous results emails and a barcode, which has to be printed out and presented at the run in order to receive your results.

The group meets for a post-parkrun coffee every week at Mocha House in Cook Street Village, where runners can swap stories about that day’s run, and become an “important part of this new running community.”

The Victoria parkrun is held every Saturday at 8 a.m. at 1303 Clover Point in Victoria. Participating is free but runners are asked to register beforehand to access their barcode.

For more information visit parkrun.ca.