Friday will see a high of 23 C and sun. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Happy Friday Victoria! It’s going to be a sunny one with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and a overnight low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: ‘Raving mad crabs’ spotted at Esquimalt Lagoon

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 9 C with cloudy periods.

READ ALSO: ‘I felt stupid:’ Langford woman caught up in VRBO rental scam

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 9 C.