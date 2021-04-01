Friends, family remember young Alberni stabbing victim with candlelight vigil

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Candles burn on the front steps of the Port Alberni Friendship Center in memory of Clifton Johnston, who died tragically nearby on March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Candles burn on the front steps of the Port Alberni Friendship Center in memory of Clifton Johnston, who died tragically nearby on March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Candles burn on the front steps of the Port Alberni Friendship Center in memory of Clifton Johnston, who died tragically nearby on March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Candles burn on the front steps of the Port Alberni Friendship Center in memory of Clifton Johnston, who died tragically nearby on March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends and family light candles in honour of Clifton Johnston during a candlelight vigil for the young man who was killed early Saturday morning, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Friends and family light candles in honour of Clifton Johnston during a candlelight vigil for the young man who was killed early Saturday morning, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Iris Clarke talks about her son Clifton Johnston at a candlelight vigil to remember the 20-year-old man, March 29, 2021 in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center. She thanked the crowd of more than 100 for coming to honour her son. ‘You all give me strength.’ (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Iris Clarke talks about her son Clifton Johnston at a candlelight vigil to remember the 20-year-old man, March 29, 2021 in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center. She thanked the crowd of more than 100 for coming to honour her son. ‘You all give me strength.’ (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
A blanket ceremony was held for friends of Clifton Johnston, who died Saturday, March 27, 2021 under suspicious circumstances. The blankets were given by his family to offer warmth and comfort to his friends. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)A blanket ceremony was held for friends of Clifton Johnston, who died Saturday, March 27, 2021 under suspicious circumstances. The blankets were given by his family to offer warmth and comfort to his friends. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Family and friends placed flowers, candles and mementos on the steps in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on March 29, 2021 as they remembered Clifton Johnston. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Family and friends placed flowers, candles and mementos on the steps in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on March 29, 2021 as they remembered Clifton Johnston. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Family and friends placed flowers, candles and mementos on the steps in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on March 29, 2021 as they remembered Clifton Johnston. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Family and friends placed flowers, candles and mementos on the steps in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on March 29, 2021 as they remembered Clifton Johnston. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)Friends and family honour the memory of Clifton Johnston, 20, from Port Alberni and Ahousat, who died March 27, 2021 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)

More than 100 people gathered in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center on March 29 to honour the memory of Clifton Johnston. The 20-year-old man from Port Alberni and Ahousaht had been found suffering from stab wounds on the front steps of the centre two days earlier; he succumbed to his injuries.

Johnston’s mother, Iris Clarke, invited friends and family to a candlelight vigil to remember her son. She had arrived from Abbotsford the previous Wednesday and dropped her son off for a visit, she said.

She thanked everyone who gathered at the centre on Fourth Avenue and lit candles in Johnston’s memory. “You all give me strength,” she acknowledged.

Clarke held a stuffed bee in her hands and told the crowd how Johnston, a graduate from Alberni District Secondary School, had dreams of becoming a beekeeper. She lay the bee and some flowers on the rocks near the place where her son passed away.

Nuu-chah-nulth elder Wally Samuel Sr. spoke to the crowd, talking about family. “I ask everybody to look out for each other,” he said. “We all have family.”

Samuel asked the community’s youth to “check in with your family…Please be safe.”

Elder Tim Sutherland Sr. led a brief blanketing ceremony, offering some of Johnston’s friends blankets from the family for comfort and support. Both Samuel and Sutherland had attended the centre Saturday evening and performed a cleansing, not realizing at that time that the young man for whom they grieved was actually related to them. They found out later, once the family was notified.

Wednesday afternoon the Port Alberni RCMP announced that a suspect had been arrested, but since charges had not been laid they were not going to release the suspect’s name. Detachment commander Insp. Eric Rochette said the incident appeared to be isolated, where the suspect and victim were known to one another.

RELATED: Arrest made in Port Alberni homicide

The incident was not brought up directly at Monday night’s vigil—only memories of Johnston and messages of condolence and support to family members who attended.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni ValleyFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The seeds of food security thrive in Metchosin
Next story
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a man Wednesday night (March 31) after he reportedly followed a woman, yelling at her and hitting garbage cans. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest man after woman followed, yelled at

Officers located a knife on the man

Students and staff at Oak Bay High School may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19 on March 30. Contact tracing is underway. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Potential date of exposure is March 30

An employee at Real Canadian Superstore in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19 on a presumptive test. Their last day at work was March 24. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Langford Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Employee’s last day at work was March 24

A new scheduling model for BC Ambulance paramedics promises more full-time positions, but Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC, fears that the new model will not benefit Central Saanich. (Black Press Media File)
Head of paramedics union criticizes lack of full-time coverage at night in Central Saanich

New scheduling model roles out this month

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)
VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Would you get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you were able to get vaccinated early?

While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s… Continue reading

Provincial Sales Tax will be expanded to sweetened carbonated drinks at a rate of seven per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Not April Fools: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up today

Tax measures part of delayed 2020 budget decision by B.C. NDP government

A photo of Clifton Johnston is placed against a rock in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center during a candlelight vigil for the young man. (SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember young Alberni stabbing victim with candlelight vigil

Port Alberni RCMP say Clifton Johnston’s stabbing death was homicide, arrest made

London Drugs is one of the pharmacy chains participating in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for people 55 to 65 years old in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

London Drugs had three pharmacies involved in the rollout out of the total 150 that received vaccines

(Black Press file photo)
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Governments around the world have taken on mountains of debt during the pandemic to support the economy

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Most Read