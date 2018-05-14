Fundraiser for worker injured in BC Ferries training

GoFundMe camapign almost at its goal; ferry back in service this weekend

The Queen of Cumberland. (BC Ferries/File)

One of the BC Ferries workers injured in a training incident at Swartz Bay last month is facing a long road to recovery and his community is rallying to help him out.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Dave Stone who, with another worker, plunged from the side of the Queen of Cumberland on April 18, when the mechanism for hoisting a rescue boat form the water broke, sending the small boat with both people in it, into the water. BC Ferries crews responded quickly and both were plucked from the water.

Stone, according the the fundraising site, is a single father with two children, suffered a fractured knee, six broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to vertebrae in his back. He spent a week in intensive care and the trauma ward at Victoria General Hospital.

The goal of the fundraiser is to collect $3,500 to “help take away any stress Dave and his family might have while he is unable to work.”

As of Monday, May 14, the site had raised $2,755.

“He wishes to extend his utmost appreciation for everyone that has reached out to him with well wishes and support,” the site states. “He is thankful for his support network which has kept his children with him and their lives undisrupted as much as possible during the last few weeks.”

His immediate goal is to get moving well enough to attend his daughter’s softball games.

Back in Service

The Queen of Cumberland is expected to be back in service May 18, in time for the long weekend.

The ferry involved in the April 18 workplace incident at Swartz Bay, has been out of service while BC Ferries replaced a damaged davit – or part of the mechanism used for raising and lowering the vessel’s rescue boat. The replacement part had to be shipped from eastern Canada and modified for use on the vessel.

BC Ferries states the vessel, which services the Swartz Bay-Southern Gulf Islands route, is expected to be back in service May 18.

For up to date information, go to the BC Ferries website or @BCFerries on Twitter.

Fundraiser for worker injured in BC Ferries training

