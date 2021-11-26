The West Shore RCMP’s new gang enforcement unit should be up and running in the new year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gang enforcement unit coming to West Shore RMCP in new year

Local police support program to bar gang members entry to restaurants, nightclubs

The rollout of the West Shore RCMP’s new gang enforcement unit has been delayed until the new year, due to operational delays.

Detachment spokesperson Const. Alex Berube says they had been working on determining resources and are currently transferring members into the unit, which was supposed to be operational this fall. It’s set to be made up of two constables and one corporal. There’s already a provincial gang enforcement task force, which has officers from multiple RCMP detachments participating in missions.

Police are also supporting the Inadmissible Patrons Program, introduced last summer, where gang members and those connected with gangs can be barred entry and removed from restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Crime as a whole jumped 13 per cent on average across the West Shore during the first six months of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, according to West Shore RCMP’s biannual report.

Berube said the new unit should be up and running sometime in the new year.

