Garage fire sparks Colwood reminder to residents

Colwood, most of Greater Victoria under extreme fire rating

A small garage fire along Sooke Road early Sunday morning is the latest reminder for Colwood residents to stay vigilant amid an extreme fire rating throughout Greater Victoria.

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to the garage fire just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 13 and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The fire is not deemed suspicious.

Chief John Cassidy pointed out that just a few days before, an outbuilding caught fire along Jenner Road.

“Even when you’re mowing the lawn, you have to be aware,” he said. “The mower hits a rock and a flame could catch from a spark. Anything is possible when we’re under an extreme fire rating right now.”

The fire rating has been set at extreme in Colwood since Friday, Sept. 11. This means that no outdoor fire appliances, such as a fireplace, chiminea or pizza oven can be used.

