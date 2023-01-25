Quadra Street to remain closed while crews identify how to repair damage to gas main

Foot and Vehicle traffic is being diverted and Cloverdale Elementary has been evacuated

Saanich fire is at the scene of a gas leak in a construction zone on Quadra Street Wednesday afternoon.

Foot and vehicle traffic is being diverted between Inverness Road and Cloverdale Avenue due to the leak.

Cloverdale Elementary School is currently being evacuated.

FortisBC Crews are also on site, said Lauren Lea, the corporate communications advisor

“It was damaged by a third party in the area,” Lea said. “Right now, the priority of the crews on site is to be able to start repairs, so right now they are on site, looking at the damage to the gas main and then coming up with the plan to start repairs.”

She said crews including police and fire rescues are on site to identify a way to stop the flow of gas.

The street will remain closed for now until crews come up with the repair plan, Lea said.

“Once crews come up with a repair plan, we will have a better idea as to when they might be able to complete the repairs.”

A gas leak has Quadra closed between Inverness and Cloverdale #yyjtraffic

More to come…

