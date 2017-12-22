Saanich Police officers investigate the crash scene on Wednesday morning where a pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was struck by a car on Ash Road. The girl was crossing the road to catch a ride to school, said her grandfather. Travis Paterson/News Staff Saanich Police officers investigate the crash scene on Wednesday morning where a pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was struck by a car on Ash Road. The girl was crossing the road to catch a ride to school, said her grandfather. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui is in a medically induced coma after she was hit by the driver of a Mercedes SUV in front of her home at the intersection of Ash Road and Torquay Road on Wednesday.

Bui sustained serious injuries and was unconscious when B.C. Ambulance Services removed her and took her to Victoria General Hospital, said her grandfather Andy Bui.

Bui was crossing Ash Road at about 8:16 a.m. to wait for a ride she catches on the other side of the road (at a bus stop). It’s unknown if she was on the crosswalk when she was struck.

She is a Grade 6 student at Arbutus Global middle school.

Her gloves and an ear ring were marked by police on the road, as found, near the Mercedes.

The Mercedes sports utility vehicle travelling was eastbound on Ash Road when it struck Bui. It’s unknown if the driver hit the brakes or swerved. Saanich Police believed Bui may have then been struck by a second car, a late-model sedan, which was travelling westbound on Ash Road. Both cars remained on the scene during the Saanich Police traffic analysts’ investigation on Wednesday.

The Mercedes sat about five metres east of the crosswalk in front of Bui’s house, but again, it’s unknown if the Mercedes was moved following the incident or not.

Torquay has stop signs at the intersection but Ash does not.

Neighbours spoke up in favour of making the intersection a four-way, which would slow Ash Road traffic in what neighbours call a “bad intersection.”

“It’s a cut through for UVic traffic coming off the highway, they use Ash Road,” said a neighbour.

Previous story
VIDEO: Girl struck by two cars in Saanich intersection
Next story
Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read