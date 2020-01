Brennan Ruault, originally from Invermere, joined the show in the sixth season

The familiar logo was spotted on Brennan Ruault during Tuesday nights episode of Gold Rush. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

A familiar logo was spotted on the hit Discovery Channel show, Gold Rush when it aired on Tuesday evening.

Brennan Ruault, wore a Lucky Lager pull over while being filmed mining for gold in the Yukon.

READ ALSO: West Shore soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

The logger, originally from Invermere, joined the show in its sixth season to work on Parker Schnabel’s crew.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.