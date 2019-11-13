Metchosin Soap Works releases a new lager-infused soap in time for the holidays. (Facebook/Metchosin Soap Works)

West Shore soap company releases Lucky Lager beer soap

Metchosin Soap Works puts out beer-infused olive oil soap

Metchosin Soap Works recently released a new line of soaps perfect for filling the stocking of the beer-lover in your life.

The Lucky Lager Beer Soap is a homemade soap made from pure olive oil, Lucky Lager beer, coconut oil and various other ingredients.

READ ALSO: Victoria finishes seventh on list of best beer cities

The West Shore soap company posted a picture of its new concoction on Facebook Wednesday with the question: “How many people do you know that would love to wake up Christmas morning with a lucky beer soap in their stocking?”

Metchosin Soap Works has been organic farming in rural Metchosin for more than 17 years. All of its products are vegetable-based and made using local plant material and natural clays. Products are sold in select locations across Vancouver Island including Victoria and Sidney.

READ ALSO: Enjoy baroque and brews at the Grand Tour of Beer

