Good Samaritan, 80, dies after saving woman’s life in wake of B.C. crash

Albertan died from injuries sustained as he pushed woman he had stopped to help out of car’s way

The son of an 80-year-old Alberta man who died on Vancouver Island after helping a woman involved in a Qualicum Beach crash says it was in his dad’s nature to help others before “tragedy took him.”

Ronald Hare of Calgary says his father Patrick Hare was the kind of person to hold doors open for people and help out whenever he could.

RCMP say a suspected impaired driver hit the woman’s damaged vehicle which was partially on the road, striking the pair who were standing nearby, and Hare “likely saved her life” by pushing the woman out of the way.

Hare says his father had only been on Vancouver Island for a few hours when he stopped to help the woman, and he died in hospital days later.

Hare says his dad’s death has left his friends and family struggling with the loss, “his grandchildren, especially.”

He says the loss feels “senseless,” but he and his family want to remember him as a dedicated family man whose last act was heroic.

BC Highway Patrol in Parksville is now leading an investigation into the fatal collision, which occurred in the early hours of March 2, according to a news release.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the Island Highway near Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach.

BC Highway Patrol determined Hare came across a single-vehicle collision where the woman’s car hit a pole which left her vehicle partially in the travel portion of the roadway. He stopped to assist the driver. He and the driver were standing near the damaged vehicle when an oncoming vehicle struck the damaged vehicle, which then struck both of them, according to police.

Hare died in Victoria General Hospital, according to police. The woman suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Oceanside RCMP responded to the scene and determined that signs of impairment were present with the driver of the second vehicle, who was also transported to hospital.

BC Highway Patrol Parksville is looking for witnesses and dashcam footage related to the collision. Anyone with information or footage can call 250-954-2953 and quote file number 2024-388.

“Impaired driving is a leading cause of death and injury on our highways,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol media relations officer. “Police are reminding everyone to report all suspected impaired drivers by immediately calling 911 and for others to plan ahead, use a designated driver, take a taxi, or just stay with a friend.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press