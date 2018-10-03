Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon means road closures Sunday

Over 8,000 will run in the marathon, which starts in front of the B.C. Legislature

On Sunday Oct. 7 more than 8,000 participants will run in the 39th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon, causing road closures throughout the day.

The race starts in downtown Victoria on Menzies, next to the B.C. Legislature before winding through the downtown core, into James Bay and Beacon Hill Park, along Dallas Road and into Gonzales Bay. The route continues into Fairfield, Oak Bay and the Uplands before the turnaround. There will also be a loop a the Lawndale/Cowichan area for the half marathon.

READ MORE: GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon seeks volunteers

Menzies, Michigan, Government and Wharf Streets will be closed between 7:45 a.m. and 8:20 a.m.

Johnson Street will be closed from Wharf to Cook Streets between 8:00-8:30 a.m., and 8:50-9:20 a.m.

All traffic will have full access north of Humboldt street, west of Cook Street following the last runner at approximately 9:30 a.m. to access Douglas and Blanshard Streets.

No traffic will be permitted on Dallas Road between 7:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The portion of Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas Streets will be closed starting at 3:00 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the race.

READ MORE: 39th Year for GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon supports myriad charities

While police will allow some traffic to travel across the race route when it is safe, any vehicles parked on the Marathon route that are impeding runners will be towed.

Streets will be closed to traffic for the Good Life Fitness Victoria Marathon on Oct. 7 (File contributed/Goodlife Fitness)

At 2:30 p.m. all streets will be open to traffic except for Belleville Street between Douglas and Menzies Streets, and Government Street between Superior and Humboldt Streets.

The Thrifty Foods Kids Run will use Menzies Street from Kingston to Superior, and Superior Street from Menzies to Montreal Street; these streets will be closed between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more information you can visit runvictoriamarathon.com/course-info

