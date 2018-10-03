Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 3, 2018.

Gregory Matthew Pretula is wanted for theft under $5,000. Pretula is described as a 49-year-old white male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Clintin Michael Hilton Prescott is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation times two. Prescott is a 28-year-old aboriginal male, five-foot-five tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of undertaking or recognizance. Hurst is a 25-year-old white male, six-foot-one, 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leslie Harold Brownjohn is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Brownjohn is a 39-year-old whilte male, six-foot-two, 225 lbs. with brown hair or shaved bald.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and two counts of breach UTA, Foldi is described as a 35-year-old white woman, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failure to comply with probation and theft under $5,000. Seguin is a 27-year-old white woman, five-foot-three, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.