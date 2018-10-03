Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 3, 2018.

Gregory Matthew Pretula is wanted for theft under $5,000. Pretula is described as a 49-year-old white male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Clintin Michael Hilton Prescott is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation times two. Prescott is a 28-year-old aboriginal male, five-foot-five tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of undertaking or recognizance. Hurst is a 25-year-old white male, six-foot-one, 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leslie Harold Brownjohn is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Brownjohn is a 39-year-old whilte male, six-foot-two, 225 lbs. with brown hair or shaved bald.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and two counts of breach UTA, Foldi is described as a 35-year-old white woman, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failure to comply with probation and theft under $5,000. Seguin is a 27-year-old white woman, five-foot-three, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim
Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Call to rename part of Malahat in former Malahat Fire Chief Rob Patterson’s honour

Facebook group starts discussion which led to ministry request

Absent Saanich mayoral candidate subject of all-candidates forum

David Shebib missed the third straight all-candidates’ forum, but nonetheless generated attention

Owner wants tent city campers off West Saanich property

David Shebib invited Goldstream campers but is not property owner

Senior sailor leaves Victoria to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Authorities issued one fine in 2017 for violating winter tire rules

Winter tires required on the Malahat as well as highways 4, 14 and 28 on Vancouver Island

WATCH: Tour de Rock 2018

See the incredibly compassionate and dedicated supporters of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim

Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards

