Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 31, 2021.

Denis Aaron McCarthy is wanted for two counts of assault and breach of undertaking. McCarthy is described as a 31-year-old male, 6’, 161 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Shaun Paul James Hebert is wanted for flight from police, possession of stolen property, two counts of theft under $5,000 and break and enter with intent. Hebert is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’9”, 205 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

David James Hodgkinson is wanted for break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, failing to comply and breach of conditions. Hodgkinson is described as a 33-year-old male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Preston Pointe Munro Deveny is wanted for criminal harassment. Deveny is described as a 37-year-old male, 6’, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and two counts of failing to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Daniel Roger Varette is wanted for breach of probation. Varette is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

