Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 17, 2023.

Chantal Maria Forget is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Forget is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’10”, 166 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, four counts of breach of an undertaking and breach of a release order. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession and use of a stolen credit card and a warrant for review of sentence. Pocetti is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Justin Neal Jay is wanted for fraud under $5,000. Jay is described as a 54-year-old male, 5’5”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Harold Allin is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Allin is described as a 52-year-old male, 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

crime

