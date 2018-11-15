Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 14, 2018.

Ben Ali Ghodsu-Dietrich is wanted for break of probation. Ghodsu-Dietrich is described as a 25 year-old male, five foot 11 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Leigh Johnson is wanted for breach of probation Johnson is described as a 26 year-old female, five foot four inches tall and 170 pounds whic brown hair and brown eyes.

Alan Leonard Forsberg is wanted for a Canada wide warrant for parole violation. Forsberg is described as a 49 year-old male, five foot 10 inches tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Robert Jerald Daniel Byron is wanted for use of forged document and theft under $5,000. Byron is described as a 41 year-old male, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Darlington is wanted for fail to comply recognizance. Darlington is described as a 43 year-old male, five foot 11 inches and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul Martin Seal is wanted for two counts fail to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Seal is described as a 50 year old male, six-foot tall and 186 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.