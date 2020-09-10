Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 8, 2020.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for causing fear of injury and failing to comply with probation. Cooper is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jesse Wayne Goodale is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Goodale is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for impaired driving causing bodily harm, assault, failing to attend court and failing to comply with an undertaking. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shu Pan Chau is wanted for breach of probation. Chau is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-four, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

