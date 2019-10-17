Abstract staff were seen on site at 1561 York Pl. while neighbours looked on in anger at the demolition of a 122-year-old-wall. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Greater Victoria developer rushes to demolish historic wall before Oak Bay applies heritage permit

Abstract Development punches holes in one of Oak Bay’s oldest stone walls

The District of Oak Bay’s council conducted an emergency meeting on Thursday morning in order to issue a Temporary Protection Order for the property at 1561 York Pl.

Starting at 7 a.m. that morning, executive staff members from Abstract Development took jackhammers, crowbars and shovels to a historic 122-year-old stone wall, while angry neighbours watched.

The demolition took place under a posted Stop Work Order tacked onto a nearby tree, but Abstract staff on site pointed out that the order only said the company had to cease anything which required permits, while all they were doing was “landscaping.”

The Stop Work Order was put in place last Friday after Oak Bay council agreed to apply a Heritage Conservation Permit (HCP) bylaw on the property, which would require property owners to seek a permit from the District before making any changes to heritage components, such as the wall. The HCP bylaw received its third reading on Monday, and was scheduled for final approval in council on Oct. 28.

Knowing that time was limited, Abstract got to work on widening two existing openings along the frontages on York and Prospect Place, and adding two new openings on Prospect Place.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay heritage property to spawn a new lot

“Abstract commenced the work today in order to protect the company’s existing rights to the property, as it is anticipated that the District of Oak Bay will be implementing a Heritage Control Period bylaw in the Prospect neighbourhood by the end of the month,” said Adam Cooper, director of development for Abstract in a statement.

The land was purchased by Abstract CEO Michael Miller for personal development, and was once a part of the historic Annendale property, which was built by Sir Charles Hibbert Tupper, second son of Sir Charles Tupper, the last Father of Confederation in 1897. Neighbouring Miller’s lot is the heritage-designated Annendale House. The walls surrounding the property were also built in 1897, as was a derelict carriage house which Miller recently sold to a Victoria resident.

A photo from 1911 shows a Margaret Scott and her brother, Walter in front of the property at 1561 York Pl. (Courtesy of the Oak Bay Archives and the Brian Crane Collection)

READ MORE: Historic Oak Bay carriage house to be restored as rental property

The property also houses an archaeologicially significant midden, a refuse pile created by historical First Nations.

A natural resource officer on-site determined that the midden was being protected, and that the wall did not hold archaeoloical value.

Regardless, the move left many neighbours appalled including Paul Ziakin, who lives next door and was evicted by Abstract from his current residence.

“I’m seeing a development company finding loopholes in the law to carry on the work,” Ziakin said. “I’m surprised that this company is just moving ahead like this… They’re just burning bridges behind them and making themselves more of a pariah to this neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Oak Bay grants 60 days of protection for century-old mansion

Angus Matthews, a neighbour and member of a local commission which met with Miller 21 times to come up with a development alternative, was also present.

“They’re tearing down one of the most historic walls in south Oak Bay,” Matthews said. “They raced out here with their management team and their toy tools and inflicted as much damage on the wall as they can before the next protection period… When people associate the Abstract brand with this they should remember this is spiteful heritage destruction, not community development.”

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and council held an emergency meeting and unanimously voted to impose a 60-day Temporary Protection Order, which Murdoch issued himself at the property around 11:30 a.m.

“Staff recognized immediately that this was contrary to the intentions of council,” Murdoch said, adding that council realized that legally a Stop Work Order is to be applied to a building, not a wall or fence.

“No matter the legalities, I think the intentions of the Stop Work Order were pretty clear, so we were disappointed that the spirit of it wasn’t recognized by the developer.”

Murdoch further added that a Heritage Conservation Permit is not being put in place to stop an owner from renovating their property, but rather to make sure more thought is put into the process.

As of 11:30 a.m., Abstract staff stopped tearing down the wall, though a majority of its aim was accomplished.

Abstract said it is now consulting the legal merits of the protection order.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River
Next story
STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

Just Posted

Greater Victoria developer rushes to demolish historic wall before Oak Bay applies heritage permit

Abstract Development punches holes in one of Oak Bay’s oldest stone walls

School district launches survey for George Jay Elementary name change

The Greater Victoria School District wants to take public cues before decisions are made

$775-million wastewater project on track to be completed on time, within new budget

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins praises public education aspect of project

Downtown Victoria Green Party office faces break-in

Racelle Kooy’s office saw thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen

Regional naturalists cook up four spook-tacular forest events

CRD’s kid-friendly events feature Halloween activites, costume contest, guided walks

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Green Party leader Elizabeth May rolls through Vancouver Island to boost a party stronghold

Mocks media, evokes Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and promises change

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach near Campbell River

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Most Read