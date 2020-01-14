Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Drive BC has no road condition warning for Admirals Road at McKenzie Avenue, but drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect slippery road conditions in some parts of Greater Victoria Tuesday morning. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Drivers, transit-users, cyclists and pedestrians are again being warned of slippery, slushy road conditions as temperatures stay below freezing Tuesday morning.

Drive BC warns of snowfall and limited visibility on the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. Motorists are warned of slippery, slushy sections of roadway.

Drive BC is also warning drivers taking Highway 14 between Port Renfrew and Langford to watch for slippery sections.

A number of BC Transit bus routes are cancelled or running late. The Hastings/Holland loop and Beaver Lake or Quayle routes are cancelled. The service also says it has no access to Skirt Mountain in Langford, including the Bear Mountain development.

Due to the current weather and road conditions in Greater Victoria, please expect trip delays, detours, and cancellations. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. For updates, check https://t.co/68rww5ORVJ or call 250-382-6161. #YYJTraffic pic.twitter.com/aV0Yjz2aUu — BC Transit (@BCTransit) January 14, 2020

Local police forces continue to remind the public of the hazards that come with slippery road and sidewalk conditions.

The snow continues to fall in Victoria & #Esquimalt. As temperatures dip, it increases the chances you could slip, so please take it slow, cautious & gentle during your homeward trip. #yyjtraffic #yyj #yyjsnow pic.twitter.com/TYoQGObsqt — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 13, 2020

It continues to snow in #yyj so when you get to your car next, please ensure you scrape your windows completely before driving. Just fyi, a scraper normally has a hard piece of plastic & a brush at the other end…not a bunch of numbers, your name & an expiry date.💳😃 pic.twitter.com/2ViHjWLp94 — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) January 13, 2020