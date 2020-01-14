Drive BC has no road condition warning for Admirals Road at McKenzie Avenue, but drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect slippery road conditions in some parts of Greater Victoria Tuesday morning. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Region’s roads still slick as temperatures stay below freezing

Drivers, transit-users, cyclists and pedestrians are again being warned of slippery, slushy road conditions as temperatures stay below freezing Tuesday morning.

Drive BC warns of snowfall and limited visibility on the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. Motorists are warned of slippery, slushy sections of roadway.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Drive BC is also warning drivers taking Highway 14 between Port Renfrew and Langford to watch for slippery sections.

A number of BC Transit bus routes are cancelled or running late. The Hastings/Holland loop and Beaver Lake or Quayle routes are cancelled. The service also says it has no access to Skirt Mountain in Langford, including the Bear Mountain development.

Local police forces continue to remind the public of the hazards that come with slippery road and sidewalk conditions.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control
Next story
Schools open for session across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

More snow expected for Greater Victoria

Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected overnight Tuesday

Schools open for session across Greater Victoria

Some bus routes may be delayed, altered due to slippery conditions

Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Region’s roads still slick as temperatures stay below freezing

CRD says Victoria needs to plan for earthquakes after calculating waste from Plaza Hotel fire

1,400 tonnes of debris from the arson had to be specially disposed of due to asbestos

Our Place runs out of gloves, sends out alert

The organization has enough scarves and toques

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

The attack killed all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

Baynes Sound Connector ferry avoids crossing paths with drifting oyster rafts

A visual estimate at the time suggests it was more than a kilometer away from the vessel.

‘It was mayhem’: Storm causes huge damage at Vancouver Island marina

Boat crashes ashore, 150 feet of breakwater crumbles at the Beachcomber Marina in Nanoose Bay

Most Read