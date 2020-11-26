Greater Victoria MLAs claim key roles in new cabinet

Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves to the role of transportation minister in the NDP’s new cabinet. (B.C. government file photo)

A long-time Greater Victoria MLA has changed seats in the NDP’s new cabinet.

Premier John Horgan and his cabinet members were sworn in Thursday (Nov. 26) and with the ceremony came a few changes for local MLAs.

Victoria-Swan Lake MLA Rob Fleming moves to transportation and infrastructure, replacing Clare Trevena, who did not seek re-election last month. Fleming moves from his previous role as education minister.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin, a former MP serving his first term as an MLA, will move directly to cabinet and has been named to the Indigenous relations ministry as the province works to implement the United Nations declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

Promoted to cabinet is second-term Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean, who takes over the children and family development ministry.

New Westminster’s new MLA Jennifer Whiteside will replace Fleming as minister of education.

