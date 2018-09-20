Const. Michael Welle and Const. Dane Nicholson are representing the Saanich Police on this year’s Tour de Rock, Sept. 22 to Oct. 5, from Port Alice to Victoria. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Greater Victoria officers ready ride Tour de Rock

The annual ride across Vancouver Island for cancer research begins this weekend and arrives in Victoria Oct. 4 and 5

They’re young, they’re strong, but they’re also humble about their cycling abilities.

Const. Michael Welle and Const. Dane Nicholson are ready to make the 1,000-kilometer Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock trek from Port Alice to Victoria starting Saturday. To date, the ride has raised $24 million towards fighting childhood cancer and in support of Camp Goodtimes.

See: Meet the 2018 Tour de Rock team

Welle is a Pacific Christian School graduate who grew up in Saanich, while Nicholson is a former member of the Canadian Forces who relocated here from the Lower Mainland. The two are the 61st and 62nd Saanich Police officers to ride the Tour de Rock since its inception in 1998.

“I don’t have the background that some of the other riders do,” Welle said. “I started riding last summer to start getting ready for the tour, so this is all new to me, the intensity and duration of the rides.”

Welle is part of a new generation of riders who were aware of it before they became police officers or first responders. Back in high school, Saanich Police Staff Sgt. Gary Schenk visited PCS and the memory stuck with Welle.

In 2016, it was actually Schenk who made the Saanich Police formal invitation to Welle to join the force.

“Back in high school I knew I wanted to be a cop, when [Schenk] visited I thought ‘hey, that’d be really cool,’ and now I get to do it,” Welle said.

While it is tradition that most riders shave their heads at some point on the tour, Welle already shaved his head. He did it Friday at PCS, in an event that raised $5,000. Three of the teachers also did it, including cancer survivor Bridget Sainsbury.

“This whole process has been amazing, it’s been incredible to see what kids have to go through and what families go through and it’s been really cool just to do a little bit, our part in helping kids feel better.”

Nicholson’s time is coming. The traffic officer’s sandy blond hair will come Friday, Oct. 5, when Tour de Rock visits Reynolds secondary for its annual head shave.

For Nicholson, the training sessions started a little rocky as he went over the handle bars in early April and broke his hand. In the collision, a fellow cyclist also came off her bike and the two of them were taken to hospital.

Nicholson is a daily commuter who rides to work from downtown Victoria, but stepping up to the Tour’s standard of cycling is a whole other world.

“It’s been a humbling experience,” Nicholson said. “The moment this got real was the visit to Camp Goodtimes, when you can see this is making a difference. It opens your eyes to a level of challenge that families are confronted with on a daily basis that I never had thought of, it’s a different type of struggle that families are going through.”

Saanich Police has played a major role in the Tour de Rock since it started, with dozens of volunteers acting as support members.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Following review, military police reopening 23 ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases
Next story
Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP block entrance to Goldstream Park, expected to evict all campers Thursday morning

Roving tent city moved to provincial park Wednesday, advocates say homeless unfairly targeted

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria officers ready ride Tour de Rock

The annual ride across Vancouver Island for cancer research begins this weekend and arrives in Victoria Oct. 4 and 5

Saanich seeks power to lower speed limits

Saanich will have the power to lower speed limits to 30 km/h under changes

Victoria Royals on a roll heading into WHL season opening weekend

Team looks to gain revenge on Prince George after pre-season loss to Cougars

United Way asks Victoria to share local love

2018 campaign aims to raise another $5M

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Canada’s goal is to play in a medal game at World Cup in Spain

The 2014 women’s world basketball championships were a coming out party for Canada.

Following review, military police reopening 23 ‘unfounded’ sexual assault cases

That rate was higher than most civilian police forces.

World Anti-Doping Agency reinstates Russia

There was no mention of Russia publicly accepting a state-sponsored conspiracy to help its athletes win Olympic medals by doping.

Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car

Jackson Filgate, 34, of Nanaimo, faces stolen property, drug charges after being arrested Sept. 18

Nanaimo’s Tilray pot stock continues rising, firm now worth more than $21 billion US

The B.C. company’s shares have risen more than 1,000 % since its initial public offering in July

Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks 4-1

Vancouver drops second straight NHL exhibition contest

Most Read