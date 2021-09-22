Greater Victoria police team makes loud arrest of high-risk offender

Wanted man Johnathan Pocetti was taken into custody by Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team members Tuesday night at a Victoria intersection. (Courtesy VicPD)

A man sought by police in multiple Greater Victoria jurisdictions relating to a series of incidents was taken into custody by Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team on Tuesday night (Sept. 21).

Just before 10 p.m. ERT members conducted what VicPD is calling a “high-risk arrest” at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard Streets. Police used a distraction device which made a loud booming sound, afterward taking Jonathan Pocetti into custody.

Pocetti, who was wanted on warrants for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous operation of vehicle and mischief to property over $5,000 was held in cells awaiting a court date.

He was a suspect in a Sept. 5 incident that saw a driver attempt to ram two female pedestrians, near Dallas Road and Linden Street, and later attempted to assault one of the women with a weapon.

Pocetti was also the main suspect in an Aug. 31 incident in which a truck was driven onto the hood of a Central Saanich police vehicle after the officer attempted to stop him at a gas station in the 6700-block of West Saanich Road. The truck driver fled the scene.

RELATED STORY: Warrants issued after Central Saanich police vehicle rammed at gas station

Assisting the GVERT in locating and arresting Pocetti were VicPD’s Strike Force, the Central Saanich Police Service, West Shore RCMP and the Saanich Police.

Central Saanich Police Chief Ian Lawson called it “a great example of collaboration with investigators from multiple agencies,” while VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak added, “I am proud of the work all of our officers did as we worked with regional partners to investigate the incidents and identify, locate and ultimately arrest the suspect.”

