Greater Victoria sees gas prices spike before long weekend

Some stations have jumped to 141.9 while one is still holding out at 127.9

It might be a good idea to get gas now, instead of waiting to do it just before heading out for the long weekend as prices can spike prior to holidays.

The lowest price in Greater Victoria is currently at Costco on McCallum Road in Langford, according to GasBuddy, at 127.9 and the Save-On Gas in Saanich, at Saanich and Sparton roads, is trailing close behind at 128.9.

A number of pumps in Victoria are still sitting at 131.9 such as the Chevron on Hillside Avenue and Shelbourne Street, the Peninsula Co-op on Gorge Road and Hillside Avenue, and the Mobil on Langford Parkway.

However, a few pumps have already seen a jump to 141.9, including the Petro-Canada on Douglas Street and Hillside Avenue, the Shell on Yates and Fort streets and the Petro-Canada on Shelbourne Street and Hillside Avenue.