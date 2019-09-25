The campaign for Elizabeth May, MP and federal Green Party leader, has reported a number of signs missing in the last few days. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Green Party campaign says signs taken from lawns

More than 23 signs missing from Saanich–Gulf Islands riding

The local campaign for federal Green Party leader and MP Elizabeth May has reported more than 23 signs either missing or vandalized.

“It’s annoying,” said campaign manger Michael Strumberger. “But it’s not a surprise. This is not new.”

On Monday the party reported at least 15 signs stolen or vandalized in 24 hours, but that number has since jumped, says Strumberger. With many signs reported missing from homeowners’ lawns.

The alleged thefts comes a few days after Victoria People’s Party of Canada candidate Alyson Culbert reported similar crimes.

RELATED: Victoria People’s Party candidate says campaign signs stolen around city

Strumberger said the Saanich-Gulf Islands candidate’s signs were not costly and had been recycled from previous elections – this is May’s third time running and second re-election campaign – but he calls the potential sign theft an act of silencing.

“It’s anti-democratic and it’s taking away people’s voice,” he said. “People don’t put up these signs because we ask them to … the lawn signs are there because people want them.

You take away their sign, you take away their voice.”

Election signs are the property of campaign organizations and anyone vandalizing or removing signs without authorization can be charged with property theft or damage. Campaigns have to comply with rules around their placement, but anyone concerned about a sign in a prohibited area is asked to contact their municipality rather than remove the sign themselves.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth May predicts ‘likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Strumberger adds that anyone stealing Elizabeth May signs because their want their own can pick up a sign from the campaign office at 9775 Second Street, Sidney or call the office at 778-351-3335.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PTSD sparks thrift shop closure: ‘… I can’t be here in this store anymore’
Next story
B.C.’s police watchdog clears officers after Langford high-speed crash

Just Posted

Riders up in arms after 20 transit routes affected by cancellations

BC Transit apologizes, blames shortage of vehicles ‘available for service’

Victoria has four players representing Canada at the Rugby World Cup

Team Canada will be led out by Victorias DTH van Der Merwe

Victoria school board to explore George Jay Elementary name change

Community consultation is expected to begin shortly

Five days left to check out Future Ocean’s eco-boutique, learning lab

Plastic-made garments on display in the Bay Centre until Sept. 30

Victoria to seek leave to appeal B.C. court’s decision to quash plastic bag bylaw

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Liberal candidate’s election sign in B.C. vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Most Read