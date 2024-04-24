Green Party deputy leader and Fairy Creek protester sentenced to jail time

Angela (Rainbow Eyes) Davidson sentenced April 24 in B.C. Supreme Court on Vancouver Island

The Green Party of Canada’s deputy leader has been sentenced to two months in jail for protesting old-growth logging at Fairy Creek.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson sentenced Angela (Rainbow Eyes) Davidson to 48 days in jail and 75 hours of community service on Wednesday, April 24, in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Davidson was charged with seven counts of contempt of court related to the Fairy Creek blockade near Port Renfrew in 2021 and 2022. Teal Jones, a forestry company, is logging the area and Davidson is among those vehemently against it.

An injunction had been ordered prohibiting people from obstructing or interfering with anyone accessing the logging road from April 1 to Sept. 26, 2021. Davidson had violated the injunction numerous times including chaining herself to a gate, climbing on top of a grader and dropping food off at a roadside camp, according to the judge. She was arrested and given curfew during that time.

Crown counsel had sought 39 days on top of 12 days already served, but the judge, who found the accused guilty Jan. 18, said during sentencing that she had repeatedly and deliberately breached the injunction and release conditions.

Elizabeth May, Green Party of Canada leader, was at the courthouse to support her colleague and stated the sentence was too harsh.

“I think it’s disproportionate and I think Canadians need to know that when we say the court has found her guilty of criminal contempt of court, what does that mean? That means she violated an injunction … She wasn’t inconveniencing anyone, she was trying, as an Indigenous land defender, to protect what’s left of our old growth forests. She deserves the Order of Canada, not [jail time],” May said.

The courtroom was packed with Davidson’s supporters, who broke into chanting and song as she was led away by sheriffs. They continued to protest outside the courthouse.

In all, the accused was sentenced to a 60-day sentence, but received 12 days’ credit for time served.

Supporters of Rainbow Eyes (Angela Davidson) continue to sing following her sentencing. pic.twitter.com/iyDOJob7fN — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) April 24, 2024

