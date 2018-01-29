Justin Greenwood. File photo

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

Justin Greenwood has been named deputy interim leader of the BC Conservative Party.

The appointment was announced Monday morning by interim leader Scott Anderson.

Greenwood ran as a candidate for the BC Conservatives in the 2017 provincial general election in Langley.

READ MORE: Justin Greenwood election profile

The announcement said Greenwood is currently a director on the provincial board as well as a director of the Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative Party of Canada board.

He is employed as Vancouver area manager for a real estate media company.

“Justin has all of the attributes of a successful leader,” said Anderson. “He is soft spoken and steady under pressure, quick on his feet, and able to adjust to any situation in a calm and considered way. Over the past weeks and months of working alongside him, I have developed an unqualified trust in his loyalty, integrity, and competency.”

“It’s an exciting time to be a BC Conservative as we’ve been growing exponentially since the last general election,” said Greenwood. “I look forward to continue working on uniting conservatives across this province as we head into our leadership race this year.”

Anderson and Greenwood will serve as the party’s leadership team until a formal leadership race is called by the board following the Kelowna West by-election under way now.

READ MORE: Kelowna West byelection called for Feb.

Previous story
Family of ATV accident victims thanks those involved in search effort

Just Posted

New Johnson Street Bridge takes shape on Victoria’s harbour

Installation of bridge deck a slow but sure operation, old bridge closed Monday too

Red Baron remote controlled triplane stolen from Michell Airpark

Victoria model aircraft club asking people to call Central Saanich Police

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Greenwood named deputy Conservative leader

Was Langley candidate for party in 2017

Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

UPDATE: Missing Victoria man found

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Saanich ties for first for life satisfaction among millennials

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell says a study into millennials underscores the many… Continue reading

Victoria Health Show welcomes former CFL pro Tommy Europe

Fitness trainer led workout and talk on keeping New Year’s fitness resolutions

Most Read