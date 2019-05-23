Victorian makes gridlock fun with traffic bingo

How far into your drive before you yell BINGO?

One clever Victorian has found a way to make the gridlock a little more fun with Victoria Construction Bingo.

The bingo card, posted on Reddit’s Victoria sub-chain Wednesday evening, pokes fun at the increased amount of traffic construction currently taking place in the city and with the Bay Street Bridge construction expected to take five months to complete, commuters are bound to have a few BINGOS on their drive.

READ ALSO: Eastbound traffic closure on Bay Street Bridge starts May 21

One lane only at Cook and Fort; crane blocking your morning commute; suspicious fire at abandoned propert;, left lane blocked by construction; and new bike lane are some of the options on the card.

Traffic jams in Vic West and Esquimalt have left people anxious for the construction to end and some of the post’s commenters are feeling trapped.

READ ALSO: Malfunctioning traffic signals to blame for significant traffic backup at McKenzie interchange

One user writes “live in Esquimalt, can confirm. We are trapped.” Another user adds “Whether I’m on the bus or just waiting for it, it feels like I am trapped in hell.”

Does playing bingo behind the wheel count as distracted driving if traffic is at a standstill?