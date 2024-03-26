Handgun seized from allegedly drunk driver in Port Hardy

The suspect, a 46-year-old man has been released with a court date of May 20

The Port Hardy RCMP seized a handgun following an investigation into an alleged impaired driver.

On March 23, just after 8:30 p.m., “Port Hardy RCMP responded to the BC Ferries terminal for a report of a possible impaired driver in the line-up, headed up the Central Coast,” stated Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a news release. “Police located the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation which led to the detention of the suspect as he was believed to be impaired by alcohol.”

Bérubé added that upon the subsequent search of his vehicle, “police located a handgun along with ammunition which will be subject to forensic analysis.”

“The suspect, a 46-year-old man has been released with a court date of May 20.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.