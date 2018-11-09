Head-on collision in View Royal under investigation

Traffic was delayed for more than an hour after Admiral’s Road crash

View Royal Fire responded at 7 a.m. to a head-on collision between two trucks at Admiral’s Road on Nov. 9. (Black Press file photo)

Just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 9, two pick-up trucks collided at the intersection of Admiral’s Road and the Island Highway.

View Royal Fire responded and began giving one of the drivers first aid, assistant fire chief Rob Marshall said.

“We don’t know the cause because usually the cars from that type of collision are spun around. It’s difficult for us to make a guestimate on which way they were travelling,” Marshall said.

When BC Ambulance arrived on scene, they took over medical response and took an injured driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Marshall said the two drivers were the only people in the vehicles, and there was significant front-end damage to both trucks.

“The big issue for us is the traffic,” Marshall said. “Especially that time of morning, we have a lot of dockyard traffic. So it was a little bit of a traffic jam this morning.”

View Royal Fire was on the scene until traffic could return to normal at 8:13 a.m., just over an hour.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

