Head-on crash closes highway lanes in Ladysmith

No serious injuries after pickup hydroplanes, crosses median, collides with cube van

No one was seriously hurt in a head-on crash on the highway in Ladysmith this morning.

Emergency services personnel rushed to the scene close to the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway close, North Davis Road and Chemainus Road at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

Ladysmith RCMP said a southbound pickup truck hydroplaned, crossed the median, and collided with a northbound commercial cube van.

One driver was transported to hospital, but there were no serious injuries, police said.

The crash scene blocked both northbound lanes of the highway, with traffic detoured, and only one southbound lane remained open. The stretch of highway was closed for more than three hours.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue chief Chris Geiger noted that many motorists passed the emergency vehicles at a high rate of speed considering road conditions, and asked that drivers proceed more cautiously in those sort of situations. He also asked that drivers pay attention to traffic direction from crews, as some motorists appeared distracted with taking cellphone photos of the wreckage.

-files from Duck Paterson

