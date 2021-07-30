Heat causes Langford vaccine appointments to be relocated to Victoria

Heat on the south Island has again moved the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the West Shore. (Island Health photo)

Heat on the south Island is once again disrupting the administration of COVID-19 vaccines on the West Shore.

Due to the hot temperatures in the forecast, anyone with a July 30 vaccine appointment at Langford’s Eagle Ridge Arena will now be getting their shot at the air-conditioned Victoria Conference Centre.

Island Health made the relocation announcement on Thursday afternoon and said all Friday appointment times will remain the same for those who were originally to get their jab at the arena.

Everyone affected by the relocated appointments will be contacted and notified, Island Health said, and anyone who receives a notification instructing them to go to Eagle Ridge on July 30 should go to the Victoria Conference Centre instead.

“We are actively monitoring the conditions across our sites and will notify people of any further heat-related changes,” an Island Health bulletin said.

“We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this weather event and plan to continue immunizations through the summer.”

