Heavy erosion closes Colwood’s Royal Beach access to waterfront walkway

The Royal Beach waterfront in Colwood, owned by Seacliff Properties, has been temporarily closed to the public after stormwater runoff has eroded the foreshore. (Sylvie Gilbert photo)

Sylvie Gilbert was on her regular walk along Colwood’s waterfront Monday when the path came to a sudden, steep drop.

The Colwood woman scanned the area to find, due to recent rain and snow, a large pool of water collected in an open site. It had eroded the sand placed on the shores of Royal Beach, creating large pits, and falls on the path.

Although the sand was compacted, Gilbert says it felt unstable when she neared the edge of the dropoff.

She estimated the drops at around six feet and called the City of Colwood to report the conditions.

Royal Beach’s waterfront has been closed to the public as of Tuesday, according to Seacliff Properties, which owns the land.

A spokesperson says the company is assessing the situation to determine next steps.

Sandra Russell, communications manager for Colwood, said the property owner has begun geotechnical studies related to erosion, as it is expected for the area. She said Seacliff is exploring options to manage stormwater runoff and address any public safety concerns.

