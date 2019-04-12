A “High Tea” event in Victoria is aiming to end stigma for women who use cannabis (Instagram/@Hiiighvibes)

‘High tea’ event aims to challenge stigma for women who use cannabis

The cannabis-friendly event will run in downtown Victoria

An upcoming event aims to showcase a different side of cannabis with the help of some fine porcelain.

HiiiTea is a cannabis-friendly gathering aimed at challenging stereotypes.

“I created HiiiTea with the intention that I’m not the only woman that wants to smoke cannabis, I wanted to destigmaitze and and show the classier side of it,” said event creator Natalia Chiles. “There’s a lot of stigma about being a stoner. I’m a person that uses it for medical wellness, and a lot of people need someone they can talk to about women, wellness and what works for us.”

ALSO READ: Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

Chiles said even organizing the event hasn’t been easy; her Eventbrite page was shut down when 40 per cent of her tickets sold out, causing automatic refunds, and her event pages around town were also banned.

“It’s so sad because I want to change the perspective,” Chiles said. “I want to show it’s not just one thing; at HiiiTea your grandma could come. It’s just supposed to be a positive consumption and discussion space.”

The no-jeans dress code event will offer tea, scones and some appropriate decor (including delicate bongs used for vases) and the option for cannabis users to consume product with others, if they would like to, while learning more about cannabis.

ALSO READ: Terp City Canna Lounge moves to former Leaf Compassion dispensary location

It will run on Saturday, April 13 from 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. at an undisclosed downtown Victoria location. Participants will learn the location upon ticket purchase.

Chiles said while discussions focus on female-positivity, the event is open to everyone.

“I’ve even had a 78-year old man come to one of my previous events, and he loved it,” she said.

Tickets are $55 each. Anyone looking to attend, or for more information can contact Chiles at hiiighvibes.ca@gmail.com





