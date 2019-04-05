Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Cloud Nine Cannabis at 778 Fort St., is the first legally licensed cannabis dispensary in Victoria (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria residents can now legally purchase recreational cannabis.

After months of jumping through the proverbial hoops between the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) and the City of Victora, Cloud Nine Collective recieved the first provincial license in Victoria on Wednesday, and the first municipal business license on Friday.

Cloud Nine, located at 778 Fort St. is only the second cannabis shop on the Island to gain full legal approval between both governments; the first was North Island Cannabis in Port Hardy.

