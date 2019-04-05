Cloud Nine Cannabis at 778 Fort St., is the first legally licensed cannabis dispensary in Victoria (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria approves first legally operating cannabis dispensary

The Cloud Nine Collective is the first dispensary to receive a municipal business licence

Victoria residents can now legally purchase recreational cannabis.

After months of jumping through the proverbial hoops between the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) and the City of Victora, Cloud Nine Collective recieved the first provincial license in Victoria on Wednesday, and the first municipal business license on Friday.

Cloud Nine, located at 778 Fort St. is only the second cannabis shop on the Island to gain full legal approval between both governments; the first was North Island Cannabis in Port Hardy.

READ ALSO: Victoria seniors want to know more about marijuana

READ ALSO: Victoria cannabis dispensary comes to display agreement with heritage committee

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Just Posted

North Saanich necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Oceans and Fisheries Canada conducts investigation of whale found dead near Sidney

Woman flees in stolen car, crashes on highway in Central Saanich

The strange tale of a false stabbing, a police car chase and a rollover crash

UPDATED: UVic students protest tuition hike for international students

Food not fees rally takes place all day Friday at the University of Victoria

Officials across Sooke Region prepare for wildfire season

Firefighters anticipating a busy wildfire season

Housing experts host inclusionary housing workshop in Victoria

The ‘Unreal Estate’ discussion will happen on April 10

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

RCMP rules Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Most Read