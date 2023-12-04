Highway 1 through B.C.’s Fraser Canyon set to close due to heavy rainfall

Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Siska to close at 7 p.m.; checkpoints set up by Hope and Lytton

Due to the upcoming heavy rainfall and rain on snow at higher elevations, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is closing Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon on Monday (Dec. 4) at 7 p.m.

Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Siska (approximately nine kilometres south of Lytton) will be closed Monday evening until an assessment can be conducted Tuesday mid-morning.

Checkpoints will be set up just outside of Hope and Lytton to assist local traffic and to provide information on detour routes.

“Drivers heading between the Lower Mainland and B.C.’s Interior can use Highway 3 (Hope-Princeton Highway) or Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway),” the ministry said in their press release. “However, drivers are cautioned winter driving conditions, including snow and rain, are forecast for both routes.

“Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 until April 30. Anyone travelling between the Lower Mainland and Interior should ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for winter and be prepared for delays by carrying food, water and blankets.”

The closure was recommended by the ministry’s geotechnical experts as a precaution “in case heavy precipitation overwhelms the area affected by the Kookipi Creek wildfire,” which took place this summer.

To help assist maintenance crews, the ministry is also asking drivers to move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This, they said, “will allow maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards, and help motorists get safely to their destinations.”

For more information, readers can check out DriveBC at either their website, www.drivebc.ca, or follow them on X (formerly Twitter) @DriveBC .

READ MORE: Atmospheric river expected to bring heavy rain to Fraser Valley