Highway 14 corridor work on track for completion

Improvements to the Highway 14 corridor between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road are nearing completion. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Connie Road to Glinz Road goes opens to two-way traffic in both directions in late July

Two-way traffic travelling in both directions between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road could be a few weeks away.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, crews are rock scaling and bolting down the new alignment for the section, which is expected to be completed at the end of July.

The overall improvements to the Highway 14 corridor are nearing completion as well, with the Otter Point Road to Woodhaven Road section of the project set to be completed “in the coming weeks,” the statement noted.

Traffic control personnel remain in place as construction continues, and drivers are reminded to drive to conditions and to follow the direction of traffic control personnel and signage.

