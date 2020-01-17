Falling trees and broken branches landing on power lines kept B.C. Hydro crews running as storm conditions hit Highway 14, west of Sooke. (Black Press Media)

Highway 14 near Jordan River reopened as B.C. Hydro finishes difficult repairs

Trees continued to fall as Hydro crews attempted to restore power to area

The road closure on Highway 14 between Waters Edge Drive and Jordan River Recreation site has been resolved and traffic is moving smoothly in both directions.

This follows a period of almost a day where traffic flow was disrupted following the storm on Wednesday night that brought trees and power lines down in the area and cut power to more than 900 B.C. Hydro customers.

“We had crews out there on Wednesday night, but it was a very challenging situation,” Ted Olynyk, B.C. Hydro spokesman, said.

He said trees were coming down even as crews were attempting to affect repairs to the lines that had already come down.

“There were high winds and one tree very nearly came down on the crew. Another tree came very close to striking one of the repair trucks. It was at that point that we pulled the crews out.”

Four crews were back in place on Thursday morning, but found that repairs were a challenge.

“We couldn’t get down to repair the lines without first clearing the highway of the trees. Then we had the problem of getting the highway cleared of snow so our trucks could get in and finally we had to repair the lines,” Olynyk said.

B.C. Hydro finally restored power to the region by 7 p.m. Thursday and the highway was opened to traffic.


