Highway 4 east of Port Alberni closed due to rainfall

Province does not anticipate road opening before midnight

Highway 4 east of Port Alberni is closed in both directions due to overnight rainfall.

The province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9 that rainfall overnight has required a portion of Highway 4 to be closed for safety. The highway has been closed off and on since June due to a wildfire along Cameron Bluffs.

“Current safe work procedures require that if 10mm of rain falls over a 12hr period that the road must be closed, rock mesh blankets lowered, and crews evacuated from site for a minimum 24-hour period as the risk of falling debris increases,” the ministry warned.

While DriveBC estimates the next update at 5 p.m., the ministry does not anticipate the road re-opening before midnight. Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, explained on social media that travellers should be prepared for the highway to be closed until at least midnight.

“A consistent request we have heard from many people is for MoTI to provide timely updates to DriveBC (e.g., post at 5pm if they say the next update is at 5pm),” she explained. “MoTI has acknowledged this feedback and how important it is for people to make new or alternative travel plans.”

A detour route to Lake Cowichan via Bamfield Main is open. Check the ministry’s website for information about the detour route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…